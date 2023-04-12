TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police responded to the scene of a car that reportedly drove into a building on Shiloh Road Wednesday morning.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh confirmed that a car hit a building in the 3700 block of Shiloh Road. A call came to Tyler PD around 9:30 a.m. as a major traffic crash, records show.

Photo from scene on Shiloh Road

Photo from scene on Shiloh Road

The driver of the vehicle was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no other injuries were reported, Erbaugh said.

KETK has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.