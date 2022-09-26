TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that they realized someone had hit the side of the garage.

According to Newsom, no one was hurt and she and her husband were able to get out of the car, although she had to get out of the car on the passenger’s side.

The side of the garage is damaged, but Newsom said she was grateful that no one was hurt.

DPS and Red Springs Fire Department responded to the crash.