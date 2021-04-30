Car hauler overturns on highway near Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A truck pulling a car hauler has overturned just outside of Kilgore, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The accident happened before 9:30 a.m. and was on the US HWY 259 bypass just south of the city. It occurred just before the southern border between Gregg and Rusk County.

Delays are expected as the truck, trailer, and cargo are recovered from the road.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.