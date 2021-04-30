Car hauler overturns on highway near Kilgore

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A truck pulling a car hauler has overturned just outside of Kilgore, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The accident happened before 9:30 a.m. and was on the US HWY 259 bypass just south of the city. It occurred just before the southern border between Gregg and Rusk County.

Delays are expected as the truck, trailer, and cargo are recovered from the road.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51