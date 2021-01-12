Car of missing man who is ‘very ill’ found near Toll 49

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The car of a man who has been missing since last week was located Tuesday at County Road 1150 and Loop 49 near a wooded area.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Tyler PD and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office searched and brought dogs out, but weren’t able to locate 21-year-old Corbin Stiefer. The search was called off due to the dark, but it will continue tomorrow morning.

The car was towed to the police department for processing to see if investigators can find any further evidence.

Stiefer’s car

Stiefer was last seen on Jan. 6 on Briar Creek Drive in Tyler.

Stiefer’s family members previously said he is “very ill.”

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. Stiefer is 5’7” and 108 pounds. He has short brown hair and a patchy beard.

If you see Stiefer, call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.