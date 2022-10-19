TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s was pulled from a pond in Trinity County, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The car was first spotted with a drone and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas DPS divers in retrieving the car. It was pulled from the old Rock Pit pond in a national forest in Trinity County.

Wallace said that the car was last registered in Angelina County. TCSO contacted the owner who said he reported it stolen in the late 1990s.

The sheriff said that although they were nervous to see what was inside, the only things they found were a child’s car seat, a few unopened cans of Budweiser beer and some catfish.

Anyone with information about who dumped the car and why it was in the pond should contact the sheriff’s office at 936-642-1424.















Aerial view of car in pond