TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday evening, a car rolled over during a crash near Broadway Square Mall on Loop 323.

Officials were on the scene assisting with the wreck around 7 p.m.

A reporter on the scene spoke to an eyewitness that said they saw the car flip several times and believed that there was a man and a woman inside the car.

The woman inside the car was seen receiving treatment by EMS on the scene shortly after they arrived.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.