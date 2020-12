LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is backed up on I-20 headed toward Dallas after a rollover accident Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. near mile marker 548, according to Lindale Fire Chief Jerry Garner. The spot is the exit off HWY 110 between Van and Lindale.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers should use caution due to possible debris and wet conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.