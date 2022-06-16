LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Two people have been hospitalized after a car wreck in Lufkin.

The wreck happened around 8:25 a.m. on the Loop 287/Tulane Drive overpass. Officials reported that a silver sedan headed southbound on Tulane Drive (from the Target area toward Marble Slab) ran the traffic light and struck an SUV traveling northbound on the feeder (from the Chick-fil-A area toward Cheddars).

The driver of the sedan was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered severe injuries, officials said, and both drivers were taken to local hospitals.

The scene is now clear and the wreck is still under investigation.