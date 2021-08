TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A truck ran into a home in Tyler on Wednesday, and one person has been arrested.

According to Tyler public information officer Andy Erbaugh, the person was being chased on foot by a fire marshal. He was caught on the 1300 block of S. Snead.

The initial crash into the house happened on S. Sneed Avenue and Troup Highway.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries.