Carbon monoxide poisoning is causing hospitalizations in Texas, here’s how you can stay safe

(KETK)- Some Texans are taking drastic steps to stay warm.

But, using unconventional sources of heat can be dangerous, even deadly. People need to be careful of carbon monoxide poisoning.

You must be careful when using grills, ovens, generators and even cars for heat.

In Houston, 14 people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. 6 of them were children.

They were using grills to stay warm in an apartment.

Also in Houston, hours earlier, a family of four suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in their garage. A mother and 8-year-old boy died. Two others were injured.

Police believe they were trying to stay warm inside a running car without proper ventilation.

The CDC says more than 400 Americans die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires.

Safety experts in Harris County and Smith County say many people don’t understand the hidden danger.

“You have to be careful about using generators or cars inside of garages…carbon monoxide its odorless, and it can kill people,” said Larry Crown, with the Houston police.

AAA Texas is reminding you to never leave a vehicle running in an enclosed space like a garage.

Those exhaust fumes can cause injury or even death, as we just saw.

Keep in mind:

Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because you cannot smell it.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning often mimic symptoms similar to the flu or a cold.

You can buy a carbon monoxide detector, which detects higher than normal levels of the gas.