TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Card skimmers were found at Big’s on John Redditt Drive across from Red Lobster in Lufkin.

Skimmers are illegal card readers that collect credit/debit card data so criminals can steal account information, taking data right from a card’s magnetic stripe. It is a way scammers covertly steal information, as most people don’t know their data was stolen until the card is already being used by someone else.

A pump technician found three skimmers last Thursday morning and reported the matter to the Lufkin Police Department.

“That technician found, when he opened the pump, that the card skimmer had been placed inside of it,” said Jessica Pebsworth, the Communications Director for the City of Lufkin. “He checked the additional pumps there and found two more card skimmers.”

There are different types of card skimmers. According to the FBI, fuel pump skimmers are typically attached in the internal wiring of the machine and aren’t easily visible. These devices usually store data to be downloaded or transferred later. Skimmers can also be put on ATMs by fitting them over the original card reader, placing them in the terminal or situated among exposed cables. They may use keypad overlays to get customer’s PIN numbers.

Pebsworth said the type of skimmer found in Lufkin seems to be the type that requires the criminal to come back and physically retrieve the item in order to get any information from it. Still, officials recommend people who used pumps five, six or eight at Big’s to pay close attention to their bank activity.

Candace Owens is the store manager of CEFCO in Tyler, and she shared what they do to try and keep skimmers away, even implementing twice daily checks to ensure the anti-tampering stickers are secure.

“The biggest thing that we do is going to be– we have these anti-tampering stickers at this box, or this door has not been opened,” Owens said.

Always double-check that the seal at the pump has not been damaged. Many fuel pumps have security seals that may be broken or read “VOID” if the pump panel is opened, meaning the machine could have been tampered with. Also look for warped or protruding surfaces– card readers and PIN pads that are not flush with the pump’s door panel could be warning signs, warns the Federal Trade Commission.

Owens said there are several things to look out for when it comes to keeping your information secure while you fill your tank.

“How updated is the keypad that you use for your card reader? Is it a newer one does it match the pumps? Does it flow well with the pumps, or does it look like it’s attached above everything else?” said Owens.

Officials at the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation offer the following tips to protect yourself at the pump:

Go to a station that appears to be well-lit and has appears to have security cameras.

Pay for your gas inside the station using cash.

If you opt to pay with a card inside the store or outside at the pump, pay with a store’s mobile app or use a credit card or choose the option for credit, NEVER use a debit card. If you have to use your debit card, be sure to choose “credit” and never provide your PIN. Crooks could drain your bank account before you even know what’s happening.

Choose a pump close to the building, one that’s in the clerk’s line of sight.

If you have to use a code like a PIN-number, be sure to cover the keypad with your other hand to hide your code from prying eyes.

Monitor your credit card statement for unauthorized purchases and report them immediately to your credit card company.

Adam Colby with Texas Financial Crime Intelligence Center says to stay alert.

“Best thing you can do to protect yourself is using cash, tap to pay or always use something that is encrypted, meaning chip card transactions,” Adam Colby, director and chief investigator of Texas Financial Crime Intelligence Center.

When it’s time to pump gas, always take a few seconds to make sure nothing looks off.