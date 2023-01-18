HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A Carlisle ISD administrator was arrested for failure to report a possible sexual assault on the junior high campus.

According to Carlisle ISD Superintendent Michael Payne, the incident involved “one student’s conduct toward another” and the district is cooperating with law enforcement.

The district has not released the name of the administrator who was arrested.

“Student safety is of paramount importance,” Payne said. “The offending student was disciplined which included removal from CISD campuses and elimination of any threat to students.”

Payne said on Wednesday the district is hopeful that with “additional evidence and clarification” the matter will be resolved.