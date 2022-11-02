LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — ‘Tis the season of spreading joy and helping others.

“It’s just the joy that we sometimes have to put back in our life because so much negative is out there,” said the owner of Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, Carmela Davis.

Visitors walked through the twinkling light displays for the first time this holiday season, as part of AMBUCS Longview Too‘s Trek for Trykes.

“We’ve actually been coming and doing the walk here for about four years now,” said participant, Cameron Jaeger.

It’s never too early for some Christmas cheer especially when it’s for a good cause.

“It raises money for us through to Longview Too AMBUCS to give away trykes to those that are special needs whether its children, adults or vets,” added Davis.

Some of the participants hold this event dear to their hearts because of personal ties to the organization.

“We have friends that are involved with AMBUCS as well so we like to come out and enjoy it,” said Jaeger.

Participants, big and little, walking this nearly one-mile-long drive-thru, keeping in mind the lives they are impacting.

Davis, who is also the national president at AMBUCS, said the organization is an important part of her life because of the difference she’s able to make.

“If you ever seen a kid or a vet on a tryke that gives them the mobility to ride a bike just like you and I, it will put tears in your eyes all day long,” said Davis.

Bringing smiles with her nearly four million Christmas lights and beyond.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land officially opens on November 4 to the public.