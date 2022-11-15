TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season.

Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

This is a special way to spend time with the whole family admiring the Christmas lights along the Azalea District Trail of Lights. There will be rides available for $5, $10, or $15 per person depending on the route chosen.

For more information about all the Rose City Christmas events happening this year, visit their website.