SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County surplus auction of vehicles, furniture and other items will open to bidders on Monday, Oct. 24.

In-person viewing of the items will be available Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The online auction can be found at www.renebates.com from Monday, Oct. 24 to Monday, Nov. 7.

The surplus items included in the auction are:

  • Three GMC Sierras
  • Two Dodge Rams
  • Four Chevrolet Tahoes
  • Two Dodge Chargers
  • Three Chevrolet Silverados
  • Chevrolet Implala
  • Ford Fusion
  • Office Items (File cabinets, desks, books, etc.)
  • Vehicle Equipment (Seats, panels, lightbars, push bumpers, etc.)
  • Industrial Refridgerator
  • Truck Camper Shell
  • Air Tanks and Masks
  • Wooden Benches


