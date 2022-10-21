SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County surplus auction of vehicles, furniture and other items will open to bidders on Monday, Oct. 24.

In-person viewing of the items will be available Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The online auction can be found at www.renebates.com from Monday, Oct. 24 to Monday, Nov. 7.

The surplus items included in the auction are:

Three GMC Sierras

Two Dodge Rams

Four Chevrolet Tahoes

Two Dodge Chargers

Three Chevrolet Silverados

Chevrolet Implala

Ford Fusion

Office Items (File cabinets, desks, books, etc.)

Vehicle Equipment (Seats, panels, lightbars, push bumpers, etc.)

Industrial Refridgerator

Truck Camper Shell

Air Tanks and Masks

Wooden Benches