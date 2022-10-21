SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County surplus auction of vehicles, furniture and other items will open to bidders on Monday, Oct. 24.
In-person viewing of the items will be available Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The online auction can be found at www.renebates.com from Monday, Oct. 24 to Monday, Nov. 7.
The surplus items included in the auction are:
- Three GMC Sierras
- Two Dodge Rams
- Four Chevrolet Tahoes
- Two Dodge Chargers
- Three Chevrolet Silverados
- Chevrolet Implala
- Ford Fusion
- Office Items (File cabinets, desks, books, etc.)
- Vehicle Equipment (Seats, panels, lightbars, push bumpers, etc.)
- Industrial Refridgerator
- Truck Camper Shell
- Air Tanks and Masks
- Wooden Benches