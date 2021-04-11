Carter BloodCare says blood shortage hasn’t improved despite COVID-19 rates falling

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carter BloodCare released a list of places people can donate blood after they said the blood shortage has not improved even with COVID-19 rates falling.
“Blood Reserves nation wide and more blood centers are in dire need of more donations,” Linda Goezler, Director of Public Relations at Carter BloodCare, said.
Carter Blood held a comfortable reserve of between 2500 to 3000 units for the month of March.
“Now any usable portion of blood is being requested and used for transfusions,” Goezler said. “Ask friends, family and coworkers to help with donating.”
Goezler said that people can donate even after they receive the vaccine. However those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 should not attempted to donate unless they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.
“It’s going to take us as a community to help improve the shortage,” Goezler said.
Those who are willing to donate can visit the following locations to donate blood:
- April 12 – New Summerfield High School – 13307 Hwy 110, New Summerfield starting at 7 a.m.
- April 13 – UT Health East Texas Physicians Clinic – 1325 N. Dickinson Dr., Rusk starting at 7:45 a.m.
- April 14 – Canton High School – 1110 West Highway 243, Canton starting at 6:45 a.m.
- April 15 – Canton Oaks – 1901 S. Trade Days Blvd, Canton starting at 7:15 a.m.
- April 16 – Henderson Cassity Jones Lumber – 1209 Hwy 79 N, Henderson starting at 12:15 p.m.
- April 18 – Marvin United Methodist Church – 300 W. Erwin Street, Tyler starting at 7:30 p.m.
- April 20 – Hollytree Country Club – 6700 Hollytree Dr, Tyler starting at 11:00 a.m.
- April 24 – Smith County Medical Society – 6115 New Copeland Rd STE 340, Tyler starting at 9 a.m.
- April 25 – Pollard United Methodist Church – 3030 New Copeland Rd, Tyler starting at 7:30 a.m.
- Mother-daughter duo believes they found centuries-old pirate sword in small North Carolina town
- TxDOT: Cell phone use, other distractions cause 1 in 5 traffic crashes
- ‘Chucky doll in a dog’s body’: Woman’s post about ‘demonic’ foster dog goes viral
- Carter BloodCare says blood shortage hasn’t improved despite COVID-19 rates falling
- 4 girls, 12 and 14 years old, accused of setting house fire