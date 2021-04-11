Carter BloodCare says blood shortage hasn’t improved despite COVID-19 rates falling

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carter BloodCare released a list of places people can donate blood after they said the blood shortage has not improved even with COVID-19 rates falling.

“Blood Reserves nation wide and more blood centers are in dire need of more donations,” Linda Goezler, Director of Public Relations at Carter BloodCare, said.

Carter Blood held a comfortable reserve of between 2500 to 3000 units for the month of March.

“Now any usable portion of blood is being requested and used for transfusions,” Goezler said. “Ask friends, family and coworkers to help with donating.”

Goezler said that people can donate even after they receive the vaccine. However those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 should not attempted to donate unless they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.

“It’s going to take us as a community to help improve the shortage,” Goezler said.

Those who are willing to donate can visit the following locations to donate blood: