CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Carthage community sent off the football program to their 4A Division 2 state championship game. The Bulldogs play Wimberly, Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Arlington at the AT&T stadium.

Fans were thrilled to be sending the Bulldogs off to yet to another state championship game. The last time this football program won a state championship was in 2020, and the community believes the team can get the job done and earn another ring.

A long time Panola County resident says he is just as excited for this state championship game as he was the first time they went to state 14 years ago.

”Oh it’s special every time because it’s a different group of boys and they’re just the greatest thing, and for us it brought school spirit up and all of our athletes have benefited from that success,” said Truman Shirey, Carthage resident.

He shared that the past championships at Carthage motivated all of the athletes at the school which has created a great athletic program overall. Head coach Scott Surratt’s first state title was back in 2008 with the bulldogs and the town is supporting him towards his ninth.

“Our coaches, they’re the best we support them and just love them all and we are just proud to be bulldogs,” Shirey said.

For one of the cheer coaches, it’s personal. Both her dad and her brother are a part of the team.

“I am super excited for my dad, this is the ninth time we have been here with Carthage and tenth time being at state for him. And then my brother, it’s just super exciting, he’s never got to play at AT&T stadium,” Carthage Cheer Coach Kenedy Marion said.

Fans plan on getting to the AT&T stadium at least an hour early for prime seating.

