CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – At a board meeting for Carthage ISD, Tyler ISD administrator Jarrod Bitter was named the lone finalist for superintendent.

Bitter previously was a principal for Whitehouse ISD and Canton ISD. He was a coach and teacher before moving into administration.

“One thing I see for the future of Carthage ISD, really is just great things,” Bitter told KGAS after the board meeting.

Bitter replaced John Wink who is the Coordinator of Policy and New Schools at Longview ISD.