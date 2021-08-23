Carthage ISD offering $500 incentive for fully-vaccinated employees

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage ISD is offering a $500 incentive for every district employee who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

An email sent out to Carthage ISD employees said, “With the safety and well-being of staff and students in mind, Carthage ISD is offering a one-time incentive of $500 to every district employee who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

This incentive is only for current CISD employees.

The message said that employee participation is “entirely voluntary and based upon your personal preference.”

This comes at a time when many employers are encouraging staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some states have offered incentives for their residents to get the vaccine.

Last week, Harris County officials announced they would give a $100 incentive to those who get a first dose from Harris County Public Health through Aug. 31.

According to data from the Department of State Health Services, no East Texas zip code, with the exception of the town of Montalba, has more than 50% of its residents fully vaccinated.