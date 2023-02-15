CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage ISD gave the go-ahead on Monday to call for a $39.25 million bond election on May 6.
The Board of Trustees voted unanimously. The school district said if the bond is approved, this would not increase the Carthage ISD tax rate.
The bond includes three propositions that are listed below along with how each proposition will use the funding.
Proposition A – $23.5 million
- Baker-Koonce Intermediate School renovations and refresh
- New exterior canopy at main entry
- Library update
- Lighting replacement
- Ceiling replacement
- Flooring replacement
- New paint throughout
- Wall tile throughout
- Restroom partitions
- Millwork replacement
- District-wide maintenance and improvement projects on existing school properties, the possible purchase of land for school facilities, and the purchase of buses
Proposition B – $13.5 million
- Phase 2 of baseball/softball complex
- Grandstands at baseball field
- Grandstands at softball field
- Additional parking
- Ticket booth
- Central complex that includes concessions, restrooms and locker room
- Press boxes
- Additional batting cages
- Resurfacing of track and turf at Bulldog Stadium
Proposition C – $2.25 million
- Instructional Technology
- Chromebooks for students
- Desktop computers
- Printers
- Interactive flat-panel boards for classrooms
- Other technology hardware upgrades