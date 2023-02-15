CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage ISD gave the go-ahead on Monday to call for a $39.25 million bond election on May 6.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously. The school district said if the bond is approved, this would not increase the Carthage ISD tax rate.

The bond includes three propositions that are listed below along with how each proposition will use the funding.

Proposition A – $23.5 million

Baker-Koonce Intermediate School renovations and refresh

New exterior canopy at main entry

Library update

Lighting replacement

Ceiling replacement

Flooring replacement

New paint throughout

Wall tile throughout

Restroom partitions

Millwork replacement

District-wide maintenance and improvement projects on existing school properties, the possible purchase of land for school facilities, and the purchase of buses

Proposition B – $13.5 million

Phase 2 of baseball/softball complex

Grandstands at baseball field

Grandstands at softball field

Additional parking

Ticket booth

Central complex that includes concessions, restrooms and locker room

Press boxes

Additional batting cages

Resurfacing of track and turf at Bulldog Stadium

Proposition C – $2.25 million

Instructional Technology

Chromebooks for students

Desktop computers

Printers

Interactive flat-panel boards for classrooms

Other technology hardware upgrades