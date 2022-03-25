CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage ISD board of trustees approved giving all full-time employees a $1,000 retention bonus on Monday, said the Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter.

432 employees qualify for the stipend and will possibly receive the bonus by April.

Full-time substitutes will also receive the funds if they have worked 20 hours or more and if they were hired before Jan. 31, 2022.

“We’re very appreciative of all the staff who helped the district move forward,” said Bitter. “We’re very appreciative of the hard work of our staff.”

The district will be using Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funds to give the bonuses.