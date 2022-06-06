CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — The Carthage ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a new compensation plan for employees for the 2022-2023 school year, which will raise every employee’s pay for the upcoming year.

According to Carthage ISD, the board recognizes that a quality staff is essential and they are committed to ensuring that CISD continues to recruit and retain the very best for the district. For this reason, every employee will receive a pay increase for the upcoming academic year.

“We place a tremendous amount of value on our employees and are fortunate to have a school board that provides unwavering support,” said Superintendent of Schools Jarrod Bitter. “Our board is committed to supporting competitive salaries for CISD employees to ensure that we are always in a position to attract and retain excellent people to serve our Bulldogs.”

The compensation plan includes a starting salary of $45,000 for new teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians as well as complementing adjustments to the steps in the salary schedule for the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to the salary increases, this same group of employees will receive a 4% raise as well for 2022-23.

The district said that paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees will receive a 3% increase in their salary while administrators and other professional staff will see a 2% increase.

Carthage ISD pays 100% of the individual employee’s premium for the TRS-ActiveCare Primary health plan and the district’s contribution may be applied to another TRS health plan options if the employee choses something other than TRS-ActiveCare Primary.

For employees in TEA/district designated shortage areas like math, science, and foreign language, Carthage ISD will provide a $2,500 stipend. The district says that classroom substitutes’ daily pay will increase to $100-$120 and extra duty hourly pay will increase to $35-$40 per hour with both rates depending on the certification level of the employee.

Carthage ISD said that the pay increases are part of a multi-year plan that places an emphasis on providing competitive compensation for all staff, prioritizes teacher salaries and ensures that the best continue to choose Carthage ISD as their professional home.

For more information on employment with Carthage ISD, click here.