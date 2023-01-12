CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – All Carthage ISD campuses are under a soft lockdown “due to a police search for a suspect,” according to the district.

In a release, the district said on Thursday morning the search located near Baker-Koonce Intermediate led to the soft lockdown status but that students and staff are not perceived to be in danger.

“Campus and district administrators will be very visible during this time and student movement will be limited while the search is underway,” the district said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to keep our Bulldogs safe.”

The district said they will provide updates as they become available.