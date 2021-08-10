Carthage man killed after being hit while riding bicycle

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Carthage man was killed early Monday morning after being hit by a car while he was riding his bike.

A DPS report states that 66-year-old Robert Owens was riding a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle on HWY 149. The report said that he did not have lights or reflectors.

He was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado around 5:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 52-year-old Jose Galvan-Ramirez, a Marshall resident.

Galvan-Ramirez and his passenger, 42-year-old Miguel Garcia, also from Marshall, were not injured in the crash.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.

