Carthage man who led deputies on high speed chase sentenced to federal prison for firearm violation

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Carthage man was sentenced to federal prison for a firearm violation Thursday.

34-year-old Tyreese Williams pleaded guilty on March 3 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Information presented in court suggests that Williams was arrested on May 2, 2019 by deputies from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office after a nine-mile high speed chase. Deputies say Williams’ speed exceeded 120 mph during the pursuit.

Deputies then searched his car and say they found a handgun. While he was being placed under arrest, Williams told the deputies that he had swallowed a large amount of methamphetamine just prior to surrendering.

Williams has seven prior felony convictions, including evading detention in a motor vehicle possession of a controlled substance (twice), felon in possession of a firearm, forgery (twice) and assault family violence by impeding an airway or circulation.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker.