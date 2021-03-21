Casa Betania to host first Catholic Icon writing workshop in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Casa Betania will host the first ever Catholic Icon writing workshop in Tyler.

The event will start on April 12 and will go through the 19.

The organizers of the event said that you don’t have to be an artist to participate.

So far people from California, New Mexico and Missouri have already signed up for the event.

The coordinator of the event told KETK that Iconography is rooted in 27 steps each with a special meaning that is meant to help deepen a spiritual connection.

“We start with a board that is white…It represents the tomb and the shroud of Christ. And then though layers of pigment, we build the image as we deepen our spirituality,” Teresa Darby, the event’s coordinator said.

They are hoping to make this an annual event.

The center will provide enough room for social distancing.