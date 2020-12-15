CASA for Kids of East Texas asking for gift cards, toy donations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas charity for children is asking for the community’s help for its “Stuff The Sleigh” fundraiser for struggling families.

CASA for Kids of East Texas has partnered with North Texas McDonald’s owners at operators during an important time for them. With it already being the holiday season, the organization has seen a significant increase in the number of children they serve due to the financial strains of the pandemic.

Jo Burgess, the Executive Director of the charity, says they are requesting gift cards or donations so that CASA volunteers and staff can meet the specific needs of children and families. Gift cards will be used for toys as well as fulfilling emergency needs of clothing and even food.

“The support of North Texas McDonald’s owner/operators comes at a critical time as CASA for Kids of East Texas has experienced a 10% increase in the number of children served in 2020, reaching almost 700 children right here in our community. Their donation and support will bring hope and a little holiday magic in helping CASA meet children’s needs.” Jo Burgess, Executive Director for CASA for Kids of East Texas

Here are various ways that you can contribute to help stuff the sleigh:

Contribute at tylercasa.com

Donate by texting “TYLERCASA” to “56651”

Drop off a gift card or donation at their office (3616 West Way St. Tyler, TX)

Shop the Amazon gift card wish list here

Donate an unused gift card you’ve received (accepted after Christmas for children’s needs in 2021)

Gather a few friends and join together to give a child the gift of believing again

CASA for Kids of East Texas is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support abused and neglected children in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties by providing court appointed trained community volunteers who advocate for loving, safe and permanent outcomes.