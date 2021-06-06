CASA for Kids of East Texas sets up to open new campus to public

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, CASA for Kids of East Texas began to unpack and set up to open their new campus to the public.

However, before they open they said they will need help setting it up and organizing. Anyone who would like to help with both skilled and unskilled can help CASA set up the new children’s center and conference center.

In addition to that, CASA will need to unpack the library, training supplies and set up their new kitchen.

Officials with CASA said that they hope these new centers will create a safe space for children and their advocates.

“Kids and their advocates can come here in a safe place that’s quiet, have those discussions that are so important,” Mary Jo Burgess said. “So the advocate can then go back and advocate for them in court and tell the judge what’s going on and how they’re doing.”

The new CASA center will be able to hold up to 100 people compared to their current one which can hold around 25 people. With the addition of space, CASA will be able to increase the number of advocates they can train at one time.