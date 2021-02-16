Cascade residents stuck in the dark, frustrated with electric companies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tens of thousands of families are sitting in the cold, with no way of warming up after losing power. One out of the many in area is the over in West Tyler at the Cascades.

Debbie Kavanaugh and her neighbors woke up early Tuesday morning to the sound of a fire alarm, greeted by the Tyler Fire Department. The cause? The painful power outage at her condo at the Cascades, something Tyler Fire Marshal, Jay McClung told KETK has kept his team busy.

“There’s been a ton of the same issue that we’ve seen here for the past few days, no power, a lot of pipes bursting, and a lot of water.” Jay McClung, Tyler Fire Marshal

The electricity out, combined with the bitter air, froze the building’s pipes, adding to the already uncomfortable environment inside of Kavanaugh’s home. “It’s literally been a matter of getting up, getting coffee, making lunch, making dinner, and then literally getting right back into bed,” said Kavanaugh.

“I have never experienced anything like this, so yeah, I mean we can understand that this is a pretty significant snowstorm and there were things on the news but since 3 am? I thought when am I ever gonna wear this hat here in East Texas, but I have loved this hat for the past few days.” Debbie Kavanaugh, Lives in Tyler

She has to rely on a flashlight to guide her way through her 50 degrees apartment. She and her neighbors dressed in robes, beanies, and scarves to keep them warm inside.

Despite trying to remain positive, she wants answers from Oncor because while Tuesday brought the sun, she’s one out of 90,000 East Texans still stuck in the dark.