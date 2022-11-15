MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s been two weeks since an EF-3 tornado moved through Morris County. Some people in that area say it’s taking a bit longer to recover from the damage.

Residents in Cason near Daingerfield mentioned they are frustrated with how slow the repair process is.

They also say they are blessed to be safe after a tornado tore through their community.

“The only thing I’m working on now is the big tree out there but everything else I am waiting for insurance people you know, before I move anything,” said Thomas Evans, a Cason resident.

His house suffered extreme damage. The majority of the roof was torn off and the home was left in ruins. Other houses were seriously damaged too.

Evans has lived in the Cason area for 50 years and says he’s never experienced anything like this.

“This is the only experience I’ve had with a tornado. I’ve heard it happened to other people, but to be honest with you, I didn’t expect it to happen to me. But, you know it can happen to anybody,” he said.

When the tornado hit he was home with his son and granddaughter. Evans says they all hit the floor and made it through the storm uninjured, but his home was destroyed. He is now waiting on home insurance to come out and inspect the damage.

An agent with farmer’s insurance says they are busy. They mentioned the day after the tornado there were quite a few claims and most of the losses have come from Hughes Springs and Cason.

Morris County is also under a disaster declaration. Officials are asking people to fill out a form online if they suffered tornado damage.

Click here to report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.