Cass county clerk offices close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cass county clerk offices will close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The offices will be closed to the public from October 19 to October 26 and officials will be conducting election business only.

The Cass County Clerk office said that this will not affect early voting.

If you voted by mail because you are 65 or older or disabled and want to return your ballot in person a Cass County Clerk official will meet you at the front door of the office.

If you have other documents, you can email. If you need a birth certificate, you can go to the County Clerk’s page of the county website,www.co.cass.tx.us, print an application and mail it in with the fee and copy of your ID.

You can also purchase birth certificates at the Atlanta City Hall.

You can search, purchase and print copies of deeds from the website as well.