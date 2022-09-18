ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – Cass County deputies are looking for a missing 64-year-old East Texas woman on Sunday, said the Atlanta Police Department.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting with the search near Atlanta.

Officials are looking for a white woman with grey and white hair. She is 5’6”, weighs 130 lbs and has blue eyes. She was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and tennis shows.

Law enforcement said she suffers from hallucinations but is not violent.

She might be heading toward Highway 77. The 64-year-old walked out of her home at 1121 County Road 3214 around 10 a.m. Authorities said if anyone locates the woman they should call 911.