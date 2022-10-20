CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cass County Jail was issued a notice of non-compliance by the Texas Commission of Jail Standards in September in connection with an inmate who escaped the facility on Aug. 29.

Charles Spraberry, 44, was a person of interest in a double homicide at the time of his escape. He was captured in Caddo Parish, Louisiana on Sept. 31.

The letter stated that Cass County Jail failed to comply with the minimum standards established and that “appropriate corrective measures must be initiated.”

The TCJS said that failure to take appropriate corrective action may cause a remedial order to be issued and enforced or other appropriate action taken.

Detailed in the report was how the now recaptured inmate, Spraberry, escaped the jail. According to the report, video surveillance shows that a “vestibule door” was left unsecured. When the jailer opened the cellblock door, the inmate “assaulted the jailer and exited the vestibule.”

Spraberry ran down the hallway and was able to get into the booking area which then led him to the control/dispatch area through a third unsecured door.

The inmate had a “shank” which he reportedly used to threaten three jail personnel into opening a door that went into a series of doors that were also allegedly not secured. He was allegedly able to escape the final area through an unsecured gate.

Jail administration will have to provide a corrective plan of action which includes training of all jail personnel regarding the security of all doors.