Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to open at 100% capacity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will open at 100% capacity with all pews being open and social distancing, starting Sunday.

In addition to reopening at 100% capacity, Holy Water fonts will be full and hymnals will return to the pews.

Holy Communion will continue to be distributed under the form of bread only.

The side chapel with the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be a designated socially distanced space at all the Masses at the Cathedral.

Bishop Strickland released a statement and said that the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Day of Obligation in March 2020 was withdrawn as of March 10, 2021.

“Many have already returned to Mass, and I encourage everyone to do so now, aware of the centrality of the Mass to our lives as Catholics and the obligation attached to it,” said Bishop Strickland.

He added that one does not have an obligation to attend Mass if they are sick or in a high-risk category for COVID-19.

Bishop Strickland said that there is no requirement to wear masks and that the decision is up to the individual.