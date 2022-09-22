WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Wills Point Police Department took to Facebook Thursday seeking the publics help to identify a man caught on camera appearing to be breaking into vehicles.

According the officials, the man in the photos broke into several vehicles Thursday morning between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. The police further reported that a vehicle was also stolen from a residence during the same time frame.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the crimes and or identity of the suspect to please contact the Wills Point Police Department at 903-873-2588.