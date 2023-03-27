Photo from the Cavender family being honored at the Star of Texas event. Photo courtesy of the Texas Historical Foundation.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – The Cavender family was honored on Friday for their work in “preserving and promoting Texas culture” through their retail stores.

The family was honored during the Texas Historical Foundation’s 2023 Star of Texas Award ceremony. Ticket packages for the event ranged between $1,000 and $25,000.

Now a western retail giant, Cavender’s got its start in Pittsburg in 1965. Founded by James and Pat Cavender, the first storefront opened in Tyler in 1977.

Cavender’s Boot City recently reopened their Tyler store after temporarily moving to another location for a nearly yearlong remodel. They have four more stores opening in 2023, which they plan to model after the Tyler store.