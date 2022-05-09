TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Cavender’s in Tyler is set to temporarily move into the old Stein Mart space on Broadway Avenue, while renovations are done on the Cavender’s store.

According to Clay Cavender, the current store location will close for renovations on Sunday, and the temporary location on Broadway Avenue is set to open on Tuesday, May 17.

Cavender said that the renovations will be done on the inside and outside of the store and that “it’ll be a great shopping experience.”

Renovations are set to be completed, and the store should be moved back into its original location by Thanksgiving 2022, according to Cavender.