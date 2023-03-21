TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Cavender’s Boot City reopened their Tyler store Tuesday after temporarily moving to another location for a nearly yearlong remodel.

After starting in Pittsburg, Texas in 1965 and expanding throughout the south, the company is now focusing on revamping its current stores.

“We’re approaching a hundred stores… so we just postponed it ’till we could expand the store and really did it the right way,” said Clay Cavender, Vice President of Merchandising.

Cavender’s has four more stores opening in 2023, which they plan to model after the Tyler store.