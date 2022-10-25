TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CDC began reporting on influenza activity for this year’s flu season on Oct. 23, and reports show flu activity increasing earlier than usual this year.

The CDC recommends those 6 months and older get their flu shot as soon as they can. George Roberts, CEO of NET Health explained it takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to really kick in and take effect against the illness.

Roberts says in 2019 the U.S. saw a flu spike and that is what they’re seeing now. Click here to view NET Health’s graph of the percentage of visits for influenza-like illness (IFI). The graph shows the flu season spike in 2019-2020 in yellow, and the blue shows the beginning of this year’s 2022-2023 flu season trending in an upward spike.

Photo Courtesy of State Health Department

Roberts explained what IFI is, “Respiratory type of disease, that is a sore throat, runny nose, cough, etc. You know you just don’t feel good and those are the flu-type symptoms.”

On the CDC website, they share that influenza is increasing in most of the country, but the southeast and south-central regions report the highest levels of flu activity.

“I am reading reports around the country, it’s not just Texas. I think a lot of it is, you know, during the pandemic we wore masks a lot, people were socially distanced, people worked from home, and they did not socialize as much. And you’re seeing basically everyone go back to what they did before the pandemic,” said Roberts.

He explained as well as getting your flu vaccine, there are other simple things you can do every day to prevent the flu.

“One thing you can really do right now is to wash your hands a lot, that will prevent the spread of disease and cover your cough, if you have to cough, basically if you’re sneezing etc.,” said Roberts.

NET Health is working towards branching out into several communities so people can get their flu vaccinations, here is information from their website about their flu clinics.