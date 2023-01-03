TYLER,TX (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen.

“The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service.

According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, cedar fever doesn’t come from cedar trees and is actually an allergy to juniper tree pollen commonly found in central Texas.

“This pollen can be windblown hundreds of miles from the source,” said Flocke.

From mid-December to late February the trees will pollinate and people will begin to feel the effects.

“Cedar fever has symptoms like fatigue, they have a sore throat, and a runny nose. You can even have a loss of taste or smell and a mild fever,” said Dr. Sujan Gogu, family medicine physician, South Texas Health System.

Doctor Sujan Gogu with South Texas Health System says it’s easy to confuse the symptoms with the flu, a cold, or COVID-19.

“Really the big ways you can tell a difference is really with cedar fever you get really itchy, watery eyes, you get blocked nasal passages and what I mean blocked, it’s almost obstructed,” said Dr. Gogu.

Gogu and Flocke say there are ways to help relieve the illness.

“On days where pollen is high and you know you suffer from it of course always taking over-the-counter allergy medicine, antihistamines, trying to stay inside, and using a good air filter in your air conditioning system,” said Flocke.

Flocke adds you can also try a face mask when you are outside.

“Typically you will get over them in a few weeks once the pollen levels go back down,” said Flocke.

Speak with your doctor if you are not getting better.