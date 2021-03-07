‘Celebrating Life’ parade held for 13-year-old East Texas cancer survivor

TROUP, Texas (KETK)- Several East Texans went out of their way this weekend for a 13-year-old girl who has been battling cancer.

Madi Cankaid has been praying for healing for months and now she is finally in remission.

Her community and the Wonder Women Ministries celebrated her victory with a caravan parade over in Troup on Saturday.

People drove by with signs of encouragement and shared their love with Cankaid.

Everyone wanted her to feel God’s love during the event, wrote a member of the ministry.