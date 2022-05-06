CENTER, Texas (KETK) – Center ISD has called for a bond election of $12 million.

Residents will be able to vote on two propositions relating to the bond on May 7.

Proposition A

This proposition is requesting $8 million to construct and renovate buildings in the district.

These funds will also be used to purchase more sites for school buildings such as a multipurpose gymnasium/auditorium. The district will use any leftover funds to construct or renovate other school buildings.

Proposition B

This proposition is for $4 million to construct and rebuild a multipurpose covered athletic practice facility. Any surplus funds will be used to reconstruct other structures used for recreation.

The bond would require a property tax increase, according to the district.