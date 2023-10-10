NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was charged with intoxicated manslaughter after a fatal wreck in Nacogdoches County.

The wreck happened on State Highway 103 east near the San Augustine County line last Friday. A preliminary investigation by DPS revealed that a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was going west at around 8:59 p.m. DPS said a pedestrian was walking west “alongside the outside traffic lane and was struck by the Chevrolet.”

The pedestrian, 44-year-old Jeremy Stone of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Tara Lyons of Center, was not injured in the wreck. After an investigation, she was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.