NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Central Heights ISD in Nacogdoches announced that all students will have the day off on Wednesday due to a “large increase in student illness” during the first two days of the week.

CHISD said that this allows custodial staff to focus on cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and common areas. Teachers and staff will work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We hope that students will take this day to recover and will hopefully be back in school on Thursday.” David Russell, Central Heights ISD Superintendent.