POLLOK, Texas (KETK) – Central High School hosted its first Bulldog Build Off and Metal Art challenge, 12 Texas schools attended the event and students teamed up to build their projects.

Teams had six hours to build a welding table and a welding positioning arm.

“Come here do your best and hopefully walk away with a trophy,” Trey Martin, senior at Livingston High School.

Some of the schools that were at the build-off were: Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Timpson, Livingston, Troup, West Hardin (two teams), Teague, Huntsville, Bremond, Spruger and Central.

13 teams participated in the welding build-off. “We are hosting the first Bulldog Build Off and Art Metal Challenge, at Central High School,” said Heather Hill Ag-science teacher at Central High School.

Photo courtesy of Bulldog Build Off and Metal Art Challenge.

Students have been participating in welding build-offs and competitions all year long.

“Six hours will be plenty of time, we got four people here and we split it up, me and my buddy we are knocking that stand out. That’s four people on one thing, we’ll get done in no time,” said Martin.

Teams are judged on four criteria: safety, teamwork, craftsmanship, and showmanship. It can come down to each and every measurement.

“Little critical things, little cuts, little incisions that you need to make up that if it messes up. It messes the whole thing up,” said Hill. Hill worked with many sponsors to put together today’s event. She gave a huge thanks to those who donated.

Students believe it’s not possible without their teachers. “I love seeing these kids be so passionate about it, as a teacher from that standpoint we are pretty hands-off so it shows what our kids have really learned,” said Hill.

Winning students had the opportunity to be awarded scholarships from the Houston, Tulsa welding school and belt buckles. Other prizes included buckets filled with tools, welding hoods, and more.

Many students hope to continue with welding post-high school graduation.

“It’s been eye-opening for me help me what I want to do after I graduate and what to do so I encourage every person if they think they could do it to jump on it and get it done,” said Martin.