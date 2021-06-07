Central Texas police shoot, kill man threatening people with gun in hotel lobby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Round Rock police officer shot and killed a man at a hotel Monday morning after police say that man went into the hotel with a handgun and threatened to kill people inside, causing them to run away and call 911.

Officers responded within five minutes of the 911 calls to the Home2 Suites by Hilton at the intersection of West Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard. They tried to enter the hotel through a side, pool entrance, but the door wasn’t working. When they entered through the main door, they saw the gunman. One officer shot the man, killing him.

“The concern that we have here, was is this an active shooter? Or was it going to be an active shooter?” Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said. “Subject walks into a lobby of a business with a handgun, threatened people, caused people to flee and also caused people to hide inside of their offices.

“It was a very active and fluid situation, and the officers responded and went in to make sure that those folks that were trapped inside were not being harmed.”

No officer was hurt and neither were any of the people working or staying at the hotel. After the officer shot the man, police administered first aid, and then cleared the hotel room by room to tell people who were hiding it was safe to come out.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard. The FBI and Texas Rangers are among those investigating. The officers were wearing body cameras. Those will be part of the investigation as will interviews with witnesses.

Chief Banks said they are not yet releasing the man’s name until they can confirm his identity.