TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman who lives 300 miles away from Tyler in Kerrville, Texas recently donated crocheted baby blankets to the UT Health Tyler Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Nancy Savinelli has six grandchildren and said they inspire her to donate items to different child organizations.

“Children are such blessings,” Savinelli said. “I feel it is rewarding to give my blankets to others and it warms my heart.”

Savinelli has been married to her husband, Peter for 38 years. She retired from IBM, moved to Kerrville and has crocheted for many years as a hobby.

During the pandemic, Savinelli started crocheting and she would get packages of yarn sent to her home. She said it takes about a day to finish making one of the blankets.

“I’d like to think each one is crocheted with love, for the baby who receives it,” Savinelli said.

Jordan January, the UT Health Tyler NICU manager, said she appreciated the donation.

“Donations like these can be helpful for our families and babies here at the NICU because it just provides them an extra layer of comfort,” January said. “When they’re going through these stressful times, it can be so uplifting just knowing that not only is everybody in the hospital caring for them and thinking of them, but also that people in the community at large are sending love and support.”

