CEO of UT Health East Texas resigns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health East Texas announced the resignation of President and CEO Moody Chisholm Wednesday.

“We are grateful for the strong leadership and vision Moody has provided since joining UT Health East Texas at its formation,” said Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent Health Services, UT Health East Texas’ parent company. “During his tenure, the system has expanded access to care, accelerated gains in quality and patient safety, and improved its financial performance. I’m confident the leadership team will continue building on this strong foundation.”

Under Chisholm’s leadership, three of the systems hospitals — UT Health Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health North Jacksonville, got “A” ratings in the most recent Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

Veteran healthcare executive Donald Baker, who currently serves as the health system’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will assume the role of Market CEO on an interim basis.

“I look forward to working with our board, the medical staff and teammates to move UT Health forward, particularly during this pivotal time as caregivers across our system continue to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker said. “The efforts of the entire UT Health team have been extraordinary as they ensure access to quality care for our East Texas communities and neighbors.”

Baker joined the system in 2020 after spending 27 years with Hillcrest HealthCare System in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was instrumental in leading that system’s operational turnaround following Ardent’s purchase in 2004. Baker has been named Ardent’s Chief Financial Officer of the Year five times.