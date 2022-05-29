COMO, Texas (KETK) — Two chairs from a memorial for the Uvalde massacre victims at Como-Pickton ISD have gone missing, according to the school district.

On Friday, 19 small chairs and two large chairs were placed in front of the elementary campus to commemorate the students and teachers that lost their lives in the Uvalde Elementary shooting. The district said in a Facebook post that they wanted to “honor their loss with a tribute to them.”

“To whoever ‘borrowed’ our large chairs, please return them,” the post said. “We can see how you may not have known they were a tribute.”