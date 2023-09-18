SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Champions for Children is now accepting orders for poinsettias that will be delivered just in time for the Christmas holidays.

These orders will go to support Champions for Children and their mission to help children start school ready to learn and develop their full potential. Poinsettias will be delivered just after Thanksgiving in a six-inch pot.

According to Champions for Children, poinsettias are $15 each or $12 each, with an order of 10 or more. The company states that there also must be a minimum of 200 orders overall to complete the order.

Poinsettias can be pre-ordered as soon as today and payment is due when the plants arrive. Orders can be placed here.